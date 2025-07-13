Occupiers carried out 97 attacks on Ukrainian Armed Forces positions on July 13 - General Staff

Throughout July 13, Russian occupiers attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 97 times. The Russians were most active in the Lyman, Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka, Toretsk, and Kursk directions, reports UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The occupiers shelled the settlements of Hai in Chernihiv Oblast, as well as Kliusy, Uhroidy, Myropilske, Prohres, and Maryine in Sumy Oblast.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy conducted seven offensive actions, launched six air strikes, dropped 13 guided bombs, and carried out 133 shellings, including three from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled three enemy assaults near Vovchansk and Zelene.

In the Kupyansk direction, the occupiers attacked four times in the areas of Holubivka, Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, and Kolisnykivka.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian units repelled 11 attacks in the areas of Hrekivka, Kopanky, Ridkodub, Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Zelena Dolyna, and Torske.

In the Siversk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled two enemy attacks. Occupying units tried to advance towards Serebrianka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, there was one enemy assault. The enemy attacked towards Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, Russian occupiers conducted eight assaults on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of Toretsk, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Yablunivka, Rusynyi Yar, and towards Stepanivka. The Defense Forces repelled seven enemy attacks.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 42 attacks on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the areas of Poltavka, Myroliubivka, Mykolaivka, Razyne, Rodynske, Novotoretske, Promin, Vidrodzhennia, Shevchenko, Udachne, Novosergiyivka, Kotliarivka, Muravka, and Oleksiyivka. Ukrainians repelled 35 enemy attacks.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Russians launched eight assaults near the settlements of Zaporizhzhia, Novokhatske, Myrny, and Vilne Pole. 5 attacks were repelled.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers tried to advance towards Mali Shcherbaky and Novodanylivka.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled three assault actions by the occupiers.

Recall

On the night of July 13, Russians attacked Ukraine with 60 attack UAVs, including Shahed. The Defense Forces shot down 20 UAVs.