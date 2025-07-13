$41.820.00
A week of slowdown, depth, and internal processes: astro-forecast for July 14–20
Exclusive
July 13, 06:45 AM
A week of slowdown, depth, and internal processes: astro-forecast for July 14–20
July 12, 06:07 PM • 46624 views
Zelenskyy announced a multi-level agreement on Patriot, as well as drone operations on the territory of the Russian Federation
July 12, 05:25 PM • 73452 views
Zelenskyy met with Umerov: they talked about drones and, probably, a new appointment
July 12, 04:32 PM • 94331 views
The next "Ramstein" will take place online in the next 10 days - German general
July 12, 02:30 PM • 91788 views
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free time
July 11, 07:13 PM • 81321 views
Supplies restored: Zelenskyy on the resumption of military aid to Ukraine
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 218799 views
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 215317 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
July 11, 12:36 PM • 166415 views
Russia intends to enter Dnipropetrovsk Oblast 10 km deep - Budanov
Exclusive
July 11, 11:30 AM • 108221 views
Ten children poisoned after visiting water park in Zakarpattia – police
Occupiers carried out 97 attacks on Ukrainian Armed Forces positions on July 13 - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 322 views

On July 13, Russian occupiers attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 97 times, most actively in the Lyman, Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka, Toretsk, and Kursk directions. The Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled most of the attacks, including 35 out of 42 in the Pokrovsk direction.

Throughout July 13, Russian occupiers attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 97 times. The Russians were most active in the Lyman, Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka, Toretsk, and Kursk directions, reports UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The occupiers shelled the settlements of Hai in Chernihiv Oblast, as well as Kliusy, Uhroidy, Myropilske, Prohres, and Maryine in Sumy Oblast.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy conducted seven offensive actions, launched six air strikes, dropped 13 guided bombs, and carried out 133 shellings, including three from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled three enemy assaults near Vovchansk and Zelene.

In the Kupyansk direction, the occupiers attacked four times in the areas of Holubivka, Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, and Kolisnykivka.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian units repelled 11 attacks in the areas of Hrekivka, Kopanky, Ridkodub, Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Zelena Dolyna, and Torske.

In the Siversk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled two enemy attacks. Occupying units tried to advance towards Serebrianka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, there was one enemy assault. The enemy attacked towards Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, Russian occupiers conducted eight assaults on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of Toretsk, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Yablunivka, Rusynyi Yar, and towards Stepanivka. The Defense Forces repelled seven enemy attacks.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 42 attacks on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the areas of Poltavka, Myroliubivka, Mykolaivka, Razyne, Rodynske, Novotoretske, Promin, Vidrodzhennia, Shevchenko, Udachne, Novosergiyivka, Kotliarivka, Muravka, and Oleksiyivka. Ukrainians repelled 35 enemy attacks.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Russians launched eight assaults near the settlements of Zaporizhzhia, Novokhatske, Myrny, and Vilne Pole. 5 attacks were repelled.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers tried to advance towards Mali Shcherbaky and Novodanylivka.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled three assault actions by the occupiers.

Recall

On the night of July 13, Russians attacked Ukraine with 60 attack UAVs, including Shahed. The Defense Forces shot down 20 UAVs.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

War
Sumy Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
Shahed-136
Ukraine
