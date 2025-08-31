$41.260.00
August 30, 04:05 PM
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother diedPhoto
August 30, 01:59 PM
Zelenskyy on Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the crime was meticulously planned
Exclusive
August 30, 01:06 PM
In Kyiv, a man survived after falling from the 19th floor: he landed on a parked carPhotoVideo
August 30, 11:04 AM
Had a Glovo bag, shot in the back: video from the scene of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
Exclusive
August 30, 10:36 AM
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the shooter was disguised as a courier, 7 shell casings found at the scene
Exclusive
August 30, 09:58 AM
Murder of Andriy Parubiy in Lviv: details revealed
August 30, 09:24 AM
Shooting of Parubiy in Lviv: political figure shot dead, attacker sought - police
Exclusive
August 30, 09:15 AM
Andriy Parubiy shot in Lviv - source
Exclusive
August 29, 02:32 PM
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
August 29, 12:28 PM
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Occupiers attacked Zaporizhzhia and the region: one person killed and dozens wounded - OVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40 views

Russian troops carried out almost 400 attacks on the Zaporizhzhia region, resulting in one person killed and 37 wounded. 382 infrastructure facilities and residential buildings were damaged.

Occupiers attacked Zaporizhzhia and the region: one person killed and dozens wounded - OVA

As a result of massive strikes by Russian troops on Zaporizhzhia, Zaporizhzhia and Polohy districts, one person died and 37 were injured. During the day, the enemy carried out almost 400 attacks on 16 settlements in the region. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration Ivan Fedorov.

Details

According to the regional military administration, Russians launched 10 missile strikes on Zaporizhzhia. Also, Russian troops carried out 5 air shellings on Komyshuvakha, Bilohirya, and Malynivka. Plavni and Charyvne were covered with fire from multiple rocket launchers.

In addition, the enemy launched 286 drones of various modifications, mostly FPV drones. Zaporizhzhia, Chervonodniprovka, Plavni, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Vasynivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charyvne, Preobrazhenka, Novopavlivka, and Dolynka came under attack.

382 reports were received about damage to houses, apartments, outbuildings, garages, cars, critical and social infrastructure facilities 

- the message says.

The Russians used artillery 88 times, shelling Plavni, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Charyvne. 382 reports were received about damage to residential buildings, apartments, outbuildings, garages, cars, as well as critical and social infrastructure facilities. 

Recall

On the night of August 30, the Russian army launched at least 12 strikes on Zaporizhzhia, destroying private houses and damaging high-rise buildings and industrial enterprises. 

As of 7:00 PM on Saturday, August 30, the number of victims of the Russian attack increased to 34 people. 

Night attack on Zaporizhzhia: 14 multi-story buildings and 40 private houses damaged30.08.25, 07:55 • 67106 views

Veronika Marchenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia