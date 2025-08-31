Occupiers attacked Zaporizhzhia and the region: one person killed and dozens wounded - OVA

As a result of massive strikes by Russian troops on Zaporizhzhia, Zaporizhzhia and Polohy districts, one person died and 37 were injured. During the day, the enemy carried out almost 400 attacks on 16 settlements in the region. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration Ivan Fedorov.

Details

According to the regional military administration, Russians launched 10 missile strikes on Zaporizhzhia. Also, Russian troops carried out 5 air shellings on Komyshuvakha, Bilohirya, and Malynivka. Plavni and Charyvne were covered with fire from multiple rocket launchers.

In addition, the enemy launched 286 drones of various modifications, mostly FPV drones. Zaporizhzhia, Chervonodniprovka, Plavni, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Vasynivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charyvne, Preobrazhenka, Novopavlivka, and Dolynka came under attack.

382 reports were received about damage to houses, apartments, outbuildings, garages, cars, critical and social infrastructure facilities - the message says.

The Russians used artillery 88 times, shelling Plavni, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Charyvne. 382 reports were received about damage to residential buildings, apartments, outbuildings, garages, cars, as well as critical and social infrastructure facilities.

Recall

On the night of August 30, the Russian army launched at least 12 strikes on Zaporizhzhia, destroying private houses and damaging high-rise buildings and industrial enterprises.

As of 7:00 PM on Saturday, August 30, the number of victims of the Russian attack increased to 34 people.

