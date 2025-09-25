Occupiers attacked Chernihiv: critical infrastructure under threat

Russian occupiers attacked Chernihiv on Thursday, September 25 – critical infrastructure facilities of the city are under threat. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration Dmytro Bryzhynskyi.

Details

The enemy is attacking critical infrastructure facilities of the city. Stay in safe places - the official wrote.

No deaths or injuries have been reported yet.

Recall

On the morning of September 25, Russian troops attacked Nizhyn district of Chernihiv region with drones. They hit an infrastructure facility, causing power outages. The head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, Viacheslav Chaus, reported hits in Koriukivka and Chernihiv districts: Russians attacked more than 20 settlements in the region more than 60 times.