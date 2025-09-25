$41.410.03
Trump allowed Ukraine to strike Russian targets in case of an attack on Ukrainian energy infrastructure - Zelenskyy
10:24 AM • 23615 views
Blocking journalistic investigations or expanding human rights: an analysis of the scandalous bill
September 25, 06:48 AM • 23077 views
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2025 to 2.5%
Exclusive
September 25, 06:09 AM • 48720 views
Metro to Troieshchyna: Kyiv City State Administration announced the development of documentation and the start dates of works
September 24, 06:42 PM • 49944 views
Panama canceled the registration of more than two hundred Russian tankers
September 24, 02:27 PM • 71041 views
Subsoil Agreement: Ministry of Economy Names Main Task of Joint Fund with US
Exclusive
September 24, 01:04 PM • 53674 views
Not only Poland, but also France and Great Britain: expert told how far Russia can strike Europe with "Shaheds"
Exclusive
September 24, 12:07 PM • 46733 views
Will there be power outages during the heating season: explanation from the head of the parliamentary energy committee
September 24, 11:17 AM • 41995 views
Novorossiysk attacked by air and sea drones: video and all detailsVideo
September 24, 11:04 AM • 72334 views
Heating season 2025: start, tariffs and main challenges
Occupiers attacked Chernihiv: critical infrastructure under threat

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2472 views

Russian occupiers attacked Chernihiv on September 25. The city's critical infrastructure facilities were under threat.

Occupiers attacked Chernihiv: critical infrastructure under threat

Russian occupiers attacked Chernihiv on Thursday, September 25 – critical infrastructure facilities of the city are under threat. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration Dmytro Bryzhynskyi.

Details

The enemy is attacking critical infrastructure facilities of the city. Stay in safe places

- the official wrote.

No deaths or injuries have been reported yet.

Recall

On the morning of September 25, Russian troops attacked Nizhyn district of Chernihiv region with drones. They hit an infrastructure facility, causing power outages. The head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, Viacheslav Chaus, reported hits in Koriukivka and Chernihiv districts: Russians attacked more than 20 settlements in the region more than 60 times.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Chernihiv