Occupants struck at least four times in Kharkiv region: what is known about the hits

The Russian army struck at least four times in Kharkiv region. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

According to preliminary information, the hits were recorded in the Sloboda district of Kharkiv, the head of the JMA noted.

"There is damage to non-residential infrastructure. At the moment, there are no casualties. We are inspecting the sites," noted Syniehubov.

He urged people not to leave the shelters and added that missiles were spotted over Kharkiv region.

