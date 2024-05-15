Occupants struck 268 times in six settlements of Zaporizhzhia region

Yesterday, on May 14, Russians launched 268 attacks on the territory of six localities in Zaporizhzhia region. No one was killed or injured in the shelling. This was announced today by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

The Russian army conducted 268 attacks on the territory of six towns and villages in Zaporizhzhia region:

fired ten times from multiple rocket launchers at Malynivka, Levadne and Robotyne;

94 UAVs conducted attacks on the territory of Huliaipol, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Novoandriivka;

They shelled the territory of Gulyaypole, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, Levadne and Malynivka with artillery 164 times.

Russians shelled Zaporizhzhya region 462 times