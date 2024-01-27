Occupants shelled Kherson region 85 times, there are wounded

Russian troops shelled Kherson region 85 times yesterday, firing 340 shells at its territory. They hit residential areas and an educational institution in Kherson. One person was wounded, said the head of the regional military administration Oleksandr Prokudin, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that over the past day, the occupation forces fired 85 times in Kherson region, firing 340 shells, using mortars, artillery, MLRS, tanks and UAVs.

The enemy fired 32 shells at the city of Kherson.

Russian troops shelled residential areas of the region's settlements; an educational institution in Kherson.

One person was injured as a result of Russian aggression.

Ukrainian Special Forces fighters destroy an enemy infantry fighting vehicle that was shelling the right bank of Kherson region