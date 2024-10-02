Occupants shelled Kharkiv region: RMA head informs on details

Terrorists shelled Kharkiv region in the morning. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, the enemy attack was recorded in the town of Dergachi, where the shelling caused a fire in the garages. Fortunately, there were no reports of casualties.

Recall

Today at 4:10 a.m., the invaders shelled the Kyiv district of Kharkiv, striking with a KAB. The explosion damaged the garages in the cooperative, but there were no reports of casualties.

In Kharkiv, the CAB damaged garages and houses, no casualties

Also, at 4:10, one of the unmanned aerial vehicles hit the territory of Malodanylivka community. In the village of Cherkaska Lozova, rescuers extinguished a grass fire on an area of 1 hectare, without reporting any injuries.

Shelling in Kharkiv region caused a fire in the ecosystem