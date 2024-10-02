Shelling in Kharkiv region caused a fire in the ecosystem

In the Kharkiv region, a fire broke out in the ecosystem as a result of shelling of one of the community's settlements. This was reported by the head of the Malodanylivka village council, Oleksandr Hololobov, UNN reports.

Details

According to preliminary data, the fire has spread to a large area.

There is currently no information about the victims.

Rescuers are working at the site, and the aftermath of the shelling is being eliminated.

Explosions occurred in Kharkiv: mayor says