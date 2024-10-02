Shelling in Kharkiv region caused a fire in the ecosystem
Kyiv • UNN
A fire broke out in an ecosystem in the Kharkiv region as a result of shelling of a settlement. The fire has spread to a large area, rescuers are working to eliminate the consequences, and there is no information about the victims.
In the Kharkiv region, a fire broke out in the ecosystem as a result of shelling of one of the community's settlements. This was reported by the head of the Malodanylivka village council, Oleksandr Hololobov, UNN reports.
Details
According to preliminary data, the fire has spread to a large area.
There is currently no information about the victims.
Rescuers are working at the site, and the aftermath of the shelling is being eliminated.
