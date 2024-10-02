Explosions occurred in Kharkiv: mayor says
Kyiv • UNN
Explosions have been reported in Kharkiv, as reported by Mayor Igor Terekhov. Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force provided information on the situation, the details of which were not specified.
According to preliminary information, a guided aerial bomb struck the Kyiv district of the city
An explosion has occurred in Kharkiv. According to preliminary information, a guided aerial bomb struck the Kyiv district of the city
Earlier, the Air Force of Ukraine informed about enemy UAVs in Kharkiv region.
