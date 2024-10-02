Explosions occurred in Kharkiv: mayor says

There were explosions in Kharkiv. This was reported by the mayor Igor Terekhov, reports UNN.

An explosion has occurred in Kharkiv. According to preliminary information, a guided aerial bomb struck the Kyiv district of the city - said Igor Terekhov.

Add

Earlier, the Air Force of Ukraine informed about enemy UAVs in Kharkiv region.

Kharkiv region: one dead, 6 injured, educational institution damaged due to Russian shelling