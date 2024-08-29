ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Occupants shell Ukrainiansk and Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region: six wounded

Occupants shell Ukrainiansk and Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region: six wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21249 views

Six civilians were wounded as a result of occupants' shelling in Donetsk region. A couple was injured in Ukrainsk, and 4 women were injured in Kostyantynivka. The houses and infrastructure were damaged.

6 civilians were wounded as a result of hostile artillery shelling of Ukrainske and Kostyantynivka in Donetsk region on Thursday, August 29. This was reported by the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office, UNN reports.

Details

Reportedly, a married couple of 56 and 62 years old were wounded in Ukrainsk as a result of an enemy munition hit. They were diagnosed with mine-blast injuries.

The Russian army struck the town of Kostyantynivka with cannon artillery, hitting the center of the town. Four women aged 53, 55, 77 and 84 sustained injuries of varying severity. They were provided with medical aid.

Apartment and private houses, cars, power, gas and water supply lines were damaged.

Under the procedural supervision of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated in criminal proceedings on the facts of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). 

Curfews tightened in two hromadas in Donetsk Oblast27.08.24, 17:44 • 27407 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

