Occupants shell Ukrainiansk and Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region: six wounded

6 civilians were wounded as a result of hostile artillery shelling of Ukrainske and Kostyantynivka in Donetsk region on Thursday, August 29. This was reported by the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office, UNN reports.

Details

Reportedly, a married couple of 56 and 62 years old were wounded in Ukrainsk as a result of an enemy munition hit. They were diagnosed with mine-blast injuries.

The Russian army struck the town of Kostyantynivka with cannon artillery, hitting the center of the town. Four women aged 53, 55, 77 and 84 sustained injuries of varying severity. They were provided with medical aid.

Apartment and private houses, cars, power, gas and water supply lines were damaged.

Under the procedural supervision of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated in criminal proceedings on the facts of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

