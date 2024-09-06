Occupants shell Kozatske in Kherson region: 59-year-old woman wounded

In the afternoon, on September 6, Russian occupation forces attacked the village of Kozatske of the Novokakhovka community in the Kherson region. At least one person was injured in the attack. This was reported by the Kherson RMA, UNN reports.

In the afternoon, the occupation forces shelled Kozatske of the Novokakhovka community. A 59-year-old local resident was injured in the enemy shelling. She received an explosive injury and leg wounds - RMA said.

It is noted that the victim was taken to the hospital for medical care.

New casualties in Kherson and the region as a result of Russian drone attacks. The enemy dropped explosives on a minibus in the Dniprovsky district of Kherson and attacked a local resident in Kindiyka with a drone.