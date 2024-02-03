Occupants set up drone production at one of Berdiansk's factories - partisans

The occupiers organized the production of drones at the Berdiansk Harvester Plant, UNN reports citing Atesh.

Guerrillas from the temporarily occupied Berdiansk report that the Nazis have organized the production of drones and the repair of armored vehicles at the Berdiansk Harvester Plant.

"According to the information we have received, a lot of damaged equipment has been coming from the Zaporizhzhia direction lately, and the production of drones is small and unlikely to cover the needs of even one line unit," the statement said.

The ATES guerrillas also published the coordinates of the site: 46.795584510, 36.739596998