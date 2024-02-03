Occupants set up drone production at one of Berdiansk's factories - partisans

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 75134 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 118602 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 123291 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 165188 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165431 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 268072 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176912 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166863 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148627 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 238044 views

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 100974 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 68468 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 41298 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 37475 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 50895 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 268072 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 238044 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 223360 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248816 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234902 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 118602 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100566 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100995 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117486 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 118110 views
Occupants set up drone production at one of Berdiansk's factories - partisans

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34496 views

The occupiers have organized the production of drones and the repair of armored vehicles at the Berdiansk plant. At the same time, the guerrillas note that the production of drones is small and unlikely to cover the needs of even one line unit.

The occupiers organized the production of drones at the Berdiansk Harvester Plant, UNN reports citing Atesh.

Guerrillas from the temporarily occupied Berdiansk report that the Nazis have organized the production of drones and the repair of armored vehicles at the Berdiansk Harvester Plant.

Convoy of 10 military trucks spotted in occupied Crimea03.02.24, 18:20 • 32427 views

"According to the information we have received, a lot of damaged equipment has been coming from the Zaporizhzhia direction lately, and the production of drones is small and unlikely to cover the needs of even one line unit," the statement said.

The ATES guerrillas also published the coordinates of the site: 46.795584510, 36.739596998

Antonina Tumanova

War
ateshAtesh
berdianskBerdiansk
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia

