Convoy of 10 military trucks spotted in occupied Crimea
Kyiv • UNN
A convoy of 10 Russian military trucks was moving from Staryi Krym to Grushivka in occupied Crimea, Krymskiy Vetr reports.
A convoy of military trucks was spotted in the occupied Crimea, UNN reports with reference to the Crimean Wind Telegram channel.
"...a convoy of 10 trucks moved from Staryi Krym in the direction of Hrushivka. The information was promptly transferred to the Ukrainian Armed Forces," the statement said.
This gives hope to Ukrainians on the peninsula: Budanov on military raids in occupied Crimea12.01.24, 11:30 • 26697 views