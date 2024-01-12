This gives hope to Ukrainians on the peninsula: Budanov on military raids in occupied Crimea

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 104976 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 114538 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 145103 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 141232 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 178204 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172412 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 285667 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178317 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167322 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148906 views

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM • 40056 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 43625 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 54032 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 74893 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 41306 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

March 2, 11:46 AM • 104945 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 285646 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 252722 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 237770 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 262921 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 74893 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 145085 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107754 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107684 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123732 views
This gives hope to Ukrainians on the peninsula: Budanov on military raids in occupied Crimea

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26698 views

Ukrainian troops have conducted surprise landings in occupied Crimea, giving hope to locals and controlling the Black Sea areas, says Budanov, head of the Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate.

Last year, the first Ukrainian landings took place on the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea, although some considered them impossible. The head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov said this in an interview with Le Monde, UNN reports with reference to the DIU Telegram channel.

Details

In 2023, the first Ukrainian landings on the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea took place, although some considered them impossible. This gives hope - especially to Ukrainians on the peninsula, who have been living under Russian occupation for 10 years, and many of them have already begun to give up

- Budanov said.

He emphasized that the northern part of the Black Sea is under Ukraine's control, as are the gas production platforms.

Maritime export corridors, which are very important for our economy, are functioning again, despite the risks

- added the head of the DIU.

In addition, Budanov reminded that the Defense Forces regularly attack the enemy's navy and port facilities.

The Russians had to move everything to the southeast in a hurry. They are trying to create a naval base in Ochamchire on the occupied territory of Georgia

- He added.

Recall

Ukrainian military strike at the Russian ship Novocherkassk in Crimea.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics

