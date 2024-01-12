This gives hope to Ukrainians on the peninsula: Budanov on military raids in occupied Crimea

Last year, the first Ukrainian landings took place on the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea, although some considered them impossible. The head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov said this in an interview with Le Monde, UNN reports with reference to the DIU Telegram channel.

In 2023, the first Ukrainian landings on the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea took place, although some considered them impossible. This gives hope - especially to Ukrainians on the peninsula, who have been living under Russian occupation for 10 years, and many of them have already begun to give up - Budanov said.

He emphasized that the northern part of the Black Sea is under Ukraine's control, as are the gas production platforms.

Maritime export corridors, which are very important for our economy, are functioning again, despite the risks - added the head of the DIU.

In addition, Budanov reminded that the Defense Forces regularly attack the enemy's navy and port facilities.

The Russians had to move everything to the southeast in a hurry. They are trying to create a naval base in Ochamchire on the occupied territory of Georgia - He added.

