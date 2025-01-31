The Russian Occupation Administration (ROA) is "repairing" roads in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine to improve logistics. The occupiers use these roads for military purposes. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance (CNR), UNN reports.

According to the Central Intelligence Agency, the main purpose of the repair work by the occupiers is to improve their military logistics, to ensure the transportation of ammunition, equipment and personnel of the Russian army.

The enemy turns "restored roads" into military routes - the CNS said in a statement.

"The occupiers use the repaired roads to deploy their troops, supply shells, fuel and other resources necessary for waging a criminal war against Ukraine," the Center added.

In 2025, the Kremlin plans to expand the capacity of the Mariupol seaport to export not only grain but also industrial equipment from Ukrainian lands.

