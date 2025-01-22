The invaders continue to recruit children in the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk region to the Russian "youth army". This is reported by the Center of National Resistance (CNR), UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that in Stanychno-Luhansk district of Luhansk region, the occupiers held a so-called "rally" dedicated to the 82nd anniversary of the liberation from Nazi invaders.

The event was attended by representatives of the local population, whose children are forced to join the "unarmy", where the enemy conducts educational activities to destroy the self-identity of young Ukrainians - the CNS said in a statement.

According to the CNS, in 2025, the occupiers plan to double the number of "youth army" centers in the TOT. The purpose of these actions is to integrate young people into the legal and information space of Russia, eradicate Ukrainian identity and impose the idea of belonging to the Kremlin's "great empire."

Recall

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, Russians held an action in kindergartens on the occasion of the "International Day of Thanksgiving". Children were forced to draw applications with gratitude to the Russian dictator.