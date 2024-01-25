Occupants remain active in Serebryany Forest - Lysohor

russian occupants continue to exert pressure near Makiivka and remain active in the Serebryansky forest. Defense forces repelled five attacks in these areas of the frontline. This was reported by the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Artem Lysohor, UNN reports.

The invaders continue to put pressure near Makiivka and remain active in Serebryansky forest. Our defenders repelled five attacks in these areas of the frontline. The enemy infantry is increasingly supported by a large number of drones. Recently, their use has doubled within a day - Lysogor said.

According to him, the russians attacked Bilohorivka and Serebryanske forestry from the air.

They actively used artillery and mortars in these areas. In the second half of January, the number of enemy attacks on the eastern front increased - Lysogor wrote.

Earlier, Lysogor reported that the russian occupiers want to have an advantage in the Serebryansky forest, so they bomb it even when they are not attacking.

