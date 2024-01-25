An attack on a military training ground was recorded near occupied Ilovaisk - Russian media

On January 24, a military training ground was attacked near the temporarily occupied Ilovaisk, Donetsk region, with dead and wounded, the Russian telegram channel ASTRA reported, UNN reports.

Details

The explosions in Ilovaysk on January 24 were reported by local publics and residents.

According to ASTRA sources, "as a result of the shelling at the military training ground near the village of Pokrovka, there are dead and wounded soldiers. Their number is being established. The shelling was not officially reported.

Two explosions occurred in occupied Melitopol