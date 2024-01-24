Two explosions occurred in occupied Melitopol. This was reported by the mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

"In the temporarily occupied Melitopol, the occupiers have no sleep. Residents report hearing two explosions. We will find out why the "pevoe" is working," said Fedorov.

Kuban "Cossacks" brought to Melitopol direction - Fedorov