Two explosions occurred in occupied Melitopol
According to Fedorov, there were two explosions in the occupied city. The causes of the explosions have not yet been established.
Two explosions occurred in occupied Melitopol. This was reported by the mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.
"In the temporarily occupied Melitopol, the occupiers have no sleep. Residents report hearing two explosions. We will find out why the "pevoe" is working," said Fedorov.
