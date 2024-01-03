Kuban "Cossacks" brought to Melitopol direction - Fedorov

The enemy continues to terrorize Ukrainians in occupation. In particular, the so-called Kuban "Cossacks" were brought to the Melitopol area to commit lawlessness. This was reported in Telegram by the mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

Kuban "Cossacks" were brought to the Melitopol area. The robed militants of the BARS-11 unit are most active in frontline villages. They wear papachas and, in the best traditions of the Russian army, squeeze residents' homes and belongings. They can destroy personal property just for fun. Wherever the "liberators" are brought to us, instead of the propaganda-inspired "we are here", we see continuous looting and abuse of our people in the occupation