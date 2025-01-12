In the temporarily occupied territories, Russians are actively involving Ukrainian children in working for the needs of the enemy army. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), UNN reports.

In particular, members of the “unarmy” militant movement are involved in weaving camouflage nets for the Russian armed forces. Despite the fact that international law prohibits the involvement of the population of the occupied territories in the service of the invading army, the Kremlin deliberately organizes these actions to bind the residents of the TOT in a circular bind - the post says.

The CNS also noted that Moscow plans to expand the number of military children's centers in 2025 to agitate teenagers to join the service after coming of age.

Recall

In the occupied Donetsk region, children were forcibly involved in the production of trench candles for the Russian military. Each high school student had to make 50 hot water bottles, and a junior high school student had to make 25.