Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 27479 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 141940 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 124378 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 132235 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 132345 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 168040 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110134 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 161723 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104374 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113915 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Occupants in the TOT of Kherson region deprive those who do not have russian passports of heating - Resistance

Occupants in the TOT of Kherson region deprive those who do not have russian passports of heating - Resistance

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 52813 views

In the temporarily occupied left-bank Kherson region, the invaders are only providing fuel to holders of russian passports. Local residents continue to resist, despite the risk of being left without heating in the winter.

In the temporarily occupied territories of the left-bank Kherson region, the invaders have increased pressure on local residents, depriving those who have not agreed to issue russian documents of heating. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

Firewood and coal for heating are now issued exclusively to holders of russian passports. 

Such actions have no legal basis, even within the framework of hostile legislation, but the occupation administration uses them as a lever to force a change of citizenship. This approach is aimed at erasing the Ukrainian identity among the population of the region under pressure from the invaders. 

Despite these restrictions, many locals continue to resist and remain loyal to Ukraine, despite the risks of being left without basic living conditions during the cold season. 

Russians loot mines in TOT - resistance24.08.24, 22:30 • 53996 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWar
ukraineUkraine
khersonKherson

