In the temporarily occupied territories of the left-bank Kherson region, the invaders have increased pressure on local residents, depriving those who have not agreed to issue russian documents of heating. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

Firewood and coal for heating are now issued exclusively to holders of russian passports.

Such actions have no legal basis, even within the framework of hostile legislation, but the occupation administration uses them as a lever to force a change of citizenship. This approach is aimed at erasing the Ukrainian identity among the population of the region under pressure from the invaders.

Despite these restrictions, many locals continue to resist and remain loyal to Ukraine, despite the risks of being left without basic living conditions during the cold season.

