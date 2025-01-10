The command of the Russian Armed Forces on the left bank of the Kherson region is torturing refuseniks, UNN reports with reference to ATES.

Details

An agent of the ATES movement from the 61st Separate Mechanized Brigade reported a sharp deterioration in the situation in the unit. According to him, the commanders of officers and NCOs began to torture all soldiers who refused to obey suicidal orders.

"In December, several servicemen who refused to participate in a poorly organized assault on one of the islands of the Dnipro River in Kherson region were ostentatiously thrown into a pit. They spent three days there without water or food, and then were sent to another assault where they died. Their bodies were never evacuated, and now they are considered missing," the statement said.

“ATES carried out a sabotage on the Russian railroad: the supply of Iskanders is under threat

According to the guerrillas, the soldiers' psyche is at its limits, and commanders are increasingly using physical violence as a tool of pressure.

"Threats, beatings and the 'pit' have become commonplace. If earlier such measures were used for serious offenses, now they are used for the slightest reason. Soldiers understand that if you become unwanted, you will not last long," ATES summarized.

Ethnic conflicts in the ranks of the occupiers have become more frequent in Zaporizhzhia region - “ATESH”