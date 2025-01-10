ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Occupants in Kherson region use torture against military refuseniks - “ATESH”

Occupants in Kherson region use torture against military refuseniks - “ATESH”

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31063 views

Commanders of the 61st Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Russian Federation torture soldiers who refuse to carry out suicide orders. Several refusers were thrown into a pit without food and water, and then sent to the assault, where they died.

The command of the Russian Armed Forces on the left bank of the Kherson region is torturing refuseniks, UNN reports with reference to ATES.

Details

An agent of the ATES movement from the 61st Separate Mechanized Brigade reported a sharp deterioration in the situation in the unit. According to him, the commanders of officers and NCOs began to torture all soldiers who refused to obey suicidal orders.

"In December, several servicemen who refused to participate in a poorly organized assault on one of the islands of the Dnipro River in Kherson region were ostentatiously thrown into a pit. They spent three days there without water or food, and then were sent to another assault where they died. Their bodies were never evacuated, and now they are considered missing," the statement said.

According to the guerrillas, the soldiers' psyche is at its limits, and commanders are increasingly using physical violence as a tool of pressure.

"Threats, beatings and the 'pit' have become commonplace. If earlier such measures were used for serious offenses, now they are used for the slightest reason. Soldiers understand that if you become unwanted, you will not last long," ATES summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

War
9k720-iskander9K720 Iskander
khersonKherson

