An ATES agent sabotaged a railroad in the Tver region, complicating the supply of ammunition to Russian troops. This is reported by the Military Movement of Ukrainians and Crimean Tatars "ATESH", UNN reports.

Details

This railroad section is used to transport goods between the 23rd and 107th arsenals of the Russian Main Intelligence Directorate, which are strategic facilities for supplying Russian troops on the front line.

In particular, the 107th arsenal of the GRU in Toropets stores Iskander ballistic missiles, Tochka-U missiles, as well as shells for large-caliber artillery, Grad and Smerch MLRS. The 23rd arsenal, located south of Toropets, contains stocks of tank and artillery shells, anti-tank missiles, and mortar ammunition.

The ATES movement continues to strike at the strategically important infrastructure of the occupiers, calling on everyone to join the fight.

