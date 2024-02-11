Occupants have been shelling Kherson region since morning, there are victims

Russian occupants have been shelling Kherson region since the morning. They attacked Beryslav district from the air. Two guided bombs hit near the village of Monastyrske. There are victims. This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports.

Russians have been shelling Kherson region since the morning. They attacked Beryslav district from the air. Two guided bombs hit near the village of Monastyrske. A 43-year-old man was wounded as a result of the shelling. He was in his own yard at the time. The victim was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the face. Doctors provided him with medical aid, - Prokudin wrote.

Details

According to him, a 67-year-old man also sought medical assistance near the house because of the "arrival". He had shrapnel wounds to his head. He refused to be hospitalized.

Two more UAVs hit Kachkarivka. Information on damage and casualties is being established. Occupants continue to use drones against civilians. A house in Zolota Balka caught fire as a result of an explosive explosion. Fortunately, there were no casualties, - Prokudin noted.

He also said that 6 more drone attacks were recorded in the center of Beryslav. The information is being clarified.

