Occupants have been shelling Kherson region since morning, there are victims

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 74821 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 118535 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 123236 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 165142 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165406 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 268013 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176906 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166863 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148625 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237994 views

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 100921 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 68085 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 40888 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 37037 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 50495 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 268008 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237990 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 223309 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248766 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234859 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 118526 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100548 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100977 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117464 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 118092 views
Occupants have been shelling Kherson region since morning, there are victims

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 55677 views

Russian occupants shelled Beryslav district of Kherson region from the air, injuring at least two civilians.

Russian occupants have been shelling Kherson region since the morning. They attacked Beryslav district from the air. Two guided bombs hit near the village of Monastyrske. There are victims. This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports.

Russians have been shelling Kherson region since the morning. They attacked Beryslav district from the air. Two guided bombs hit near the village of Monastyrske. A 43-year-old man was wounded as a result of the shelling. He was in his own yard at the time. The victim was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the face. Doctors provided him with medical aid,

- Prokudin wrote.

Details

According to him, a 67-year-old man also sought medical assistance near the house because of the "arrival". He had shrapnel wounds to his head. He refused to be hospitalized.

Two more UAVs hit Kachkarivka. Information on damage and casualties is being established. Occupants continue to use drones against civilians. A house in Zolota Balka caught fire as a result of an explosive explosion. Fortunately, there were no casualties,

- Prokudin noted.

He also said that 6 more drone attacks were recorded in the center of Beryslav. The information is being clarified.

Addendum

Russian occupants attacked Kherson. A 61-year-old passenger of a minibus was injured.

Anna Murashko

War
khersonKherson

