During the day, the occupants attacked Zaporizhzhia region 345 times. 11 settlements were under enemy fire. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedrov, according to UNN.

Details

The enemy launched an air strike on Mala Tokmachka.

149 UAVs of various modifications were sent to Gulyaypole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Novodanylivka and Novoandriivka.

Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, Novodanylivka and Levadne were hit by 9 MLRS attacks.

186 artillery shells were fired on the territory of Huliaipol, Zaliznychne, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Levadne, Malynivka, Verkhnya Tersa, Lyubymivka and Odarivka.

There were 16 reports of residential destruction. No civilians were injured.

