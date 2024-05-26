Occupants attack Zaporizhzhia region 426 times

During the day, the occupiers attacked Zaporizhzhia region 426 times. Eight settlements were under enemy fire. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

Details

149 UAVs of various modifications attacked Gulyaypole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, and Novoandriivka.

24 MLRS attacks hit Robotyne and Mala Tokmachka.

253 artillery attacks were made on the territory of Huliaipol, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Levadne, Malynivka, Prymorske and Chervonodniprovka.

There were 3 reports of the destruction of residential buildings. No civilians were injured.

Enemy troops fired 342 times at 7 localities in Zaporizhzhia region - RMA