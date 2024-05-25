Enemy troops fired 342 times at 7 localities in Zaporizhzhia region - RMA

Over the past day, the enemy has fired 342 times at the territory of 7 settlements in Zaporizhzhya region. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.

Details

Among the enemy attacks, two air strikes on Novoandriivka were recorded. In addition, 112 unmanned aerial vehicles of various modifications were used to strike Gulyaypole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Novoandriivka.

In addition, the occupants fired 25 times from rocket and artillery systems aimed at Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka and Gulyaypole. Intense artillery strikes (203 attacks) were made on the territory of Gulyaypole, Novoprokopivka, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Levadne and Malynivka.

Add

Over the day, 12 reports of residential destruction were received. Fortunately, there were no civilian casualties.

Russian army intensifies drone attacks in Zaporizhzhia region - RMA