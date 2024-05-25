Enemy troops fired 342 times at 7 localities in Zaporizhzhia region - RMA

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 67114 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 138537 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 143659 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 237290 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 171245 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163372 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147726 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 218809 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112930 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 205435 views

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 64616 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 109180 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 47149 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 104881 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

12:32 PM • 43315 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 237290 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 218809 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 205435 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 231538 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 218759 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 2395 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 11938 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 104881 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 109180 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158186 views
Enemy troops fired 342 times at 7 localities in Zaporizhzhia region - RMA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 51797 views

Over the past day, the enemy fired 342 times at 7 localities in Zaporizhzhia region, including 2 air strikes, 112 unmanned aerial vehicles, 228 artillery and rocket attacks, destroying residential buildings, but there were no civilian casualties.

Over the past day, the enemy has fired 342 times at the territory of 7 settlements in Zaporizhzhya region. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.

Details

Among the enemy attacks, two air strikes on Novoandriivka were recorded. In addition, 112 unmanned aerial vehicles of various modifications were used to strike Gulyaypole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Novoandriivka.

In addition, the occupants fired 25 times from rocket and artillery systems aimed at Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka and Gulyaypole. Intense artillery strikes (203 attacks) were made on the territory of Gulyaypole, Novoprokopivka, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Levadne and Malynivka.

Add

Over the day, 12 reports of residential destruction were received. Fortunately, there were no civilian casualties.

Russian army intensifies drone attacks in Zaporizhzhia region - RMA24.05.24, 08:53 • 21301 view

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
ivan-fedorov-politykIvan Fedorov
huliaipoleGulyaypole

