Russian army intensifies drone attacks in Zaporizhzhia region - RMA

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Russian army intensifies drone attacks in Zaporizhzhia region - RMA

Russian army intensifies drone attacks in Zaporizhzhia region - RMA

Kyiv  •  UNN

Russian troops were shelling Zaporizhzhia region 400-450 times a day, increasingly using UAVs instead of artillery, resulting in civilian casualties and destruction of residential buildings.

In recent weeks, Russian troops have been conducting at least 400-450 attacks on the territory of Zaporizhzhia region per day. The occupiers have started using more UAVs rather than artillery to shell the region. The head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov said this during a telethon on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

"We have seen that in recent weeks the enemy has been conducting at least 400-450 attacks on the territory of Zaporizhzhia region per day. Yesterday was no exception. They struck almost 400 times, destroyed dozens of civilian houses, 22 to be exact, and killed one of our people. A civilian who was working in his garden in Pologivsky district, and the enemy hit a civilian house with its artillery directly, where a 74-year-old man was," said Fedorov.

He added that there is currently a trend that the number of artillery is decreasing in percentage terms, while the number of UAVs is increasing.

"So today it's about 60 to 40. 60% is artillery, 40% is UAVs. But the dynamics is also moving towards an increase in UAV attacks on the territory of Zaporizhzhia region," added Fedorov.

Recall

Over the past day, the occupants fired 376 times at 8 localities in Zaporizhzhia region, including 4 air strikes, 130 unmanned aerial vehicles, 23 MLRS strikes and 219 artillery rounds, destroying 22 residential buildings and killing one civilian.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War

