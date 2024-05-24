Russian army intensifies drone attacks in Zaporizhzhia region - RMA

In recent weeks, Russian troops have been conducting at least 400-450 attacks on the territory of Zaporizhzhia region per day. The occupiers have started using more UAVs rather than artillery to shell the region. The head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov said this during a telethon on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

"We have seen that in recent weeks the enemy has been conducting at least 400-450 attacks on the territory of Zaporizhzhia region per day. Yesterday was no exception. They struck almost 400 times, destroyed dozens of civilian houses, 22 to be exact, and killed one of our people. A civilian who was working in his garden in Pologivsky district, and the enemy hit a civilian house with its artillery directly, where a 74-year-old man was," said Fedorov.

He added that there is currently a trend that the number of artillery is decreasing in percentage terms, while the number of UAVs is increasing.

"So today it's about 60 to 40. 60% is artillery, 40% is UAVs. But the dynamics is also moving towards an increase in UAV attacks on the territory of Zaporizhzhia region," added Fedorov.

Recall

Over the past day, the occupants fired 376 times at 8 localities in Zaporizhzhia region, including 4 air strikes, 130 unmanned aerial vehicles, 23 MLRS strikes and 219 artillery rounds, destroying 22 residential buildings and killing one civilian.