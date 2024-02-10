Occupants attack gas station in Kharkiv, 14 private houses are burning
Kyiv • UNN
In Kharkiv, the occupiers' drones hit a gas station, causing the spilled fuel to catch fire and burn 14 private houses over an area of 3700 square meters.
In Kharkiv, as a result of an attack by the occupiers on the evening of February 9, a gas station was hit by "Shahed" - as a result of this hit, burning fuel was spilled, 14 private houses are burning. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov, UNN reports.
Details
It is noted that the area of the fire is 3,700 square meters.
50 Kharkiv residents were evacuated, including two children.
The State Emergency Service continues to fight the fire and search for possible victims. All relevant utilities are also working at the site.
Recall
In Kharkiv and Velykyi Burluk on the evening of February 9, there were hits on cafes and civilian infrastructure as a result of a drone attack.
