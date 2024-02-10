Occupants attack gas station in Kharkiv, 14 private houses are burning

In Kharkiv, as a result of an attack by the occupiers on the evening of February 9, a gas station was hit by "Shahed" - as a result of this hit, burning fuel was spilled, 14 private houses are burning. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov, UNN reports.

It is noted that the area of the fire is 3,700 square meters.

50 Kharkiv residents were evacuated, including two children.

The State Emergency Service continues to fight the fire and search for possible victims. All relevant utilities are also working at the site.

In Kharkiv and Velykyi Burluk on the evening of February 9, there were hits on cafes and civilian infrastructure as a result of a drone attack.

