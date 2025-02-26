Occupants attack DTEK's energy facility in Dnipropetrovs'k region

During a massive attack on February 26, the occupiers hit a DTEK facility in Dnipropetrovska oblast.

This was reported by DTEK's press service, according to UNN .

russia continues energy terror - the statement said.

Experts are already working to eliminate the consequences of the strike and restore the power system.

The battle for light continues - DTEK summarized.

On the night of February 26, the enemy attacked with 177 Shahed attack UAVs and various types of imitator drones.