Occupants attack DTEK's energy facility in Dnipropetrovs'k region
Kyiv • UNN
During a massive attack on February 26, the occupiers hit a DTEK facility in Dnipropetrovska oblast. Specialists are working to eliminate the consequences of the strike and restore the power system.
This was reported by DTEK's press service, according to UNN .
Experts are already working to eliminate the consequences of the strike and restore the power system.
Recall
On the night of February 26, the enemy attacked with 177 Shahed attack UAVs and various types of imitator drones.