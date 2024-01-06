ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Occupants are strengthening the defense of the Crimean bridge - Humeniuk

Kyiv  •  UNN

Russian troops fortify the Crimean bridge against air and sea attacks, using booby traps and smoke screens to protect it.

The occupiers continue to set up boom barriers near the Crimean bridge to protect it from air and sea attacks. This was reported by the head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine Natalia Gumenyuk on the Espresso TV channel, UNN reports.

Details

According to Humeniuk, the Crimean bridge is a structure with a special fate, which is shrinking every day. According to her, the occupiers are trying to hide the bridge with smoke during air threats.

"This is one example of their air defense. They shoot down something and cover something. In this way, they are trying to counteract the threats that are increasing every day," said Humeniuk.

She notes that the occupiers continue to set up booby traps near the bridge to protect it from air and sea attacks.

"We are continuing our combat work and selecting the most effective ways to influence the situation (to influence the occupiers in Crimea - ed.)," summarized Humeniuk.

Recall

Crimean guerrillas handed over to the Ukrainian military the coordinates of Russian air defense units near the Crimean bridge.

