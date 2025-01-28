Occupants advanced in the Pokrovske direction: DeepState updated the map of hostilities

Russian occupants continue to attack along the entire front line and have made progress in a number of areas in Donetsk region. This is reported by the monitoring OSINT project DeepState, which monitors the current situation at the front, UNN reports.

Details

Today, on January 28, at 01:55, the DeepState project updated the map of hostilities. According to analysts, the situation in the Pokrovske sector is difficult.

The enemy advanced near Dachne, Andriivka, Slovianka and Novoandriivka - DeepState's post says.

To recap, 148 combat engagements were registered in the frontline yesterday , the enemy carried out 20 air strikes and over 820 attacks with kamikaze drones. The most intense fighting continues in the Pokrovsk sector, where the enemy made 77 assault attacks.

Russians failed to drive the Ukrainian Armed Forces out of Toretsk, despite very long and active attacks - Khortytsia separate military unit