Occupants advanced in the Pokrovske direction: DeepState updated the map of hostilities

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 67144 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 89394 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 106264 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 109310 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 129140 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103343 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 133628 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103714 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113397 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116969 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Broadcast
Popular news
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 101935 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 46048 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 117248 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 51771 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 111787 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 67144 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 129140 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 133628 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 165720 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 155562 views
Actual people
Actual places
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 18835 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 23039 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 111787 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 117248 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139692 views
Occupants advanced in the Pokrovske direction: DeepState updated the map of hostilities

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 58208 views

Russian troops made gains near Dachne, Andriivka, Slovianka, and Novoandriivka in Donetsk region. During the day, 148 combat engagements and 820 attacks by kamikaze drones were recorded.

Russian occupants continue to attack along the entire front line and have made progress in a number of areas in Donetsk region. This is reported by the monitoring OSINT project DeepState, which monitors the current situation at the front, UNN reports.

Details

Today, on January 28, at 01:55, the DeepState project updated the map of hostilities. According to analysts, the situation in the Pokrovske sector is difficult.

The enemy advanced near Dachne, Andriivka, Slovianka and Novoandriivka

- DeepState's post says.

To recap, 148 combat engagements were registered in the frontline yesterday , the enemy carried out 20 air strikes and over 820 attacks with kamikaze drones. The most intense fighting continues in the Pokrovsk sector, where the enemy made 77 assault attacks.

Russians failed to drive the Ukrainian Armed Forces out of Toretsk, despite very long and active attacks - Khortytsia separate military unit27.01.25, 17:56 • 28369 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
donetskDonetsk

Contact us about advertising