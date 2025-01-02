Occupants advance in seven frontline areas in eastern Ukraine

The enemy has advanced in several directions. This was reported by DeepState, according to UNN.

The invaders advanced near several settlements in eastern Ukraine. In particular, activity was recorded in the areas of Vovkove, Neskuchne, Novoyelizavetivka, Solone, Vozdvyzhenka, Kurakhove and its southern outskirts.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to hold their positions and take active steps to deter the enemy. The situation at the front remains tense.

