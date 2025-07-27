Nvidia's Competitor: Huawei Unveils Revolutionary AI System

Chinese company Huawei Technologies has demonstrated an artificial intelligence (AI) computing system that will compete with Nvidia's most advanced offering. This was reported by Reuters, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the Chinese technology giant seeks to capture market share in the country's growing AI sector. The cluster, officially named Atlas 900 A3 Superpod, is almost twice as fast as Nvidia GB200.

The performance is due to Huawei's system design capabilities, which compensate for the weaker performance of individual chips by using more chips and innovations at the system level. - the article says.

At the same time, it is indicated that Huawei's system consumes almost four times more energy. And if we also note the fact that it took five times more chips to achieve the result than in the case of Nvidia, then competition can only be discussed in terms of absolute indicators.

Moreover, according to analysts, the cluster costs 8 million dollars, which is three times more expensive than Nvidia's solution. However, when it comes to the period of trade war and constant sanctions, for China, such a Huawei solution is already a huge achievement.

Recall

Google's DeepMind company developed the AI tool Aeneas, which deciphers and contextualizes ancient texts, including Latin inscriptions. It restores damaged inscriptions with 73% accuracy and dates events within a 13-year period.

Artificial intelligence helps diagnose long Covid and chronic fatigue syndrome with 90% accuracy - study