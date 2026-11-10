Nvidia-backed startup Fireworks AI hacked for the second time in several weeks, hackers gained access to thousands of files

Photo: Bloomberg

The American startup Fireworks AI, backed by Nvidia and AMD, has reported a second large-scale cyberattack in the past several weeks. The attackers gained access to tens of thousands of files, some of which contained the company's customer data. Bloomberg reports this, writes UNN.

Details

According to the publication's sources, the latest incident occurred on October 24. An unidentified third party hacked the system of an external cloud provider that hosts Fireworks AI's server equipment.

The company has already notified affected customers and said it is working with Notion, Cursor, and other partners to mitigate the consequences of the attack. More than 10,000 customers use the startup's services in total.

What is known about the previous breach

At the beginning of October, Fireworks AI reported another incident in which hackers used the company's internal credentials to access customer accounts.

Hackers withdrew about €100 million from the accounts of one of France’s banks

A subsequent investigation established that the attackers had gained access to payment information and, in some cases, to confidential data, datasets, and partially created artificial intelligence models.

Fireworks AI brought in cybersecurity specialists from Palo Alto Networks to investigate and notified law enforcement agencies. Those responsible for the latest attack have not yet been identified.

What is known about Fireworks AI

The startup specializes in infrastructure for deploying artificial intelligence models. Its investors include Nvidia and AMD.

In July, the company was valued at $17.5 billion. According to Bloomberg, Fireworks AI is currently negotiating a new funding round that could raise its valuation to $30–40 billion.

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