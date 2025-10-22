Number of victims of Russian attacks on Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia increased: updated data

The number of victims of Russian attacks on Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia has increased to 9 and 15 respectively, local authorities and law enforcement agencies reported, writes UNN.

Kharkiv

According to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, one person was killed and nine were wounded as a result of the Russian attack on Kharkiv. Earlier, 7 victims were reported.

A 42-year-old man, an employee of a utility company, died. Nine more people - three men and six women - were injured, traumatized - reported the prosecutor's office.

According to the investigation, Russian troops attacked the Kholodnohirsky district of Kharkiv on October 22 at about 11:00 a.m. The attack was carried out by three UAVs, presumably of the "Geran-2" type.

A hit was recorded on a private kindergarten, where children and educators were at that time. Thanks to timely evacuation to a shelter, there were no casualties among them. Nearby residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure facilities were also damaged.

Zaporizhzhia

As reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, the number of victims of the night attack by Russia on Zaporizhzhia has increased to 15, including two infants. Earlier, 13 victims were reported in the city.

Already 15 wounded, including three children: the number of victims of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia is increasing. Two infants needed medical help - a seven-month-old boy was hospitalized, a six-month-old child will be treated at home after receiving help. A 13-year-old boy also remained under the supervision of doctors - Fedorov wrote on social media.

Most of the victims, according to him, have shrapnel wounds, concussions, and poisoning with combustion products. "Fortunately, their lives are not in danger," the head of the OVA said.

According to the Zaporizhzhia Regional Prosecutor's Office, on October 22 at night and around five in the morning on October 23, the Russians launched a combined attack on civilian and critical infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia. Previously, the enemy used more than 12 UAVs of various types. Several strikes hit multi-story buildings, resulting in fires. The fires have now been extinguished. Windows and doors were blown out by the blast wave and debris.

