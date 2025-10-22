$41.740.01
Blackout in Chernihiv: how the city copes without electricity, water, and stable voltage
01:15 PM • 2554 views
Russian drone damaged the training infrastructure of FC Metalist 1925 sports academy
01:10 PM • 4404 views
Slovakia lifts veto: EU summit expected to approve 19th package of sanctions against Russia
12:56 PM • 4168 views
All regions with emergency shutdowns are being switched to outage schedules from 4 PM - Ukrenergo
12:50 PM • 5990 views
Suspicion of sexual assault against female students: court arrests scandalous director Bilous
09:47 AM • 15195 views
16 out of 28 Russian missiles and 333 out of 405 drones neutralized over Ukraine: details from the Air Force
09:23 AM • 16870 views
"Russia's spit in the face of everyone who insists on a peaceful solution": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian drone attack on a kindergarten in Kharkiv
08:35 AM • 26028 views
Budget-2026 successfully passed its first reading in the Verkhovna Rada: key indicators
October 22, 07:30 AM • 31497 views
Start of the heating season: in which regions heat has already been supplied, and how preparations are progressing
October 22, 05:20 AM
October 22, 05:20 AM • 28408 views
Trains delayed and rerouted due to massive Russian attack
Publications
Exclusives
Blackout in Chernihiv: how the city copes without electricity, water, and stable voltage
Exclusive
01:53 PM • 476 views
In which regions are hourly blackout schedules already in effect and where to find out your turn
Bribe-taking MP Odarchenko tries to retain influence over the management of the State Biotechnological University
TOP-5 casseroles that are quick to prepare and will appeal to the whole family
Renting accommodation in European capitals: how much it costs and where it is most expensive
Number of victims of Russian attacks on Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia increased: updated data

Kyiv • UNN

 • 788 views

One person was killed and nine wounded as a result of Russian attacks on Kharkiv. In Zaporizhzhia, the number of victims increased to 15, including two infants.

Number of victims of Russian attacks on Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia increased: updated data

The number of victims of Russian attacks on Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia has increased to 9 and 15 respectively, local authorities and law enforcement agencies reported, writes UNN.

Kharkiv

According to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, one person was killed and nine were wounded as a result of the Russian attack on Kharkiv. Earlier, 7 victims were reported.

"Russia's spit in the face of everyone who insists on a peaceful solution": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian drone attack on a kindergarten in Kharkiv22.10.25, 12:23 • 16870 views

A 42-year-old man, an employee of a utility company, died. Nine more people - three men and six women - were injured, traumatized

- reported the prosecutor's office.

According to the investigation, Russian troops attacked the Kholodnohirsky district of Kharkiv on October 22 at about 11:00 a.m. The attack was carried out by three UAVs, presumably of the "Geran-2" type.

A hit was recorded on a private kindergarten, where children and educators were at that time. Thanks to timely evacuation to a shelter, there were no casualties among them. Nearby residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure facilities were also damaged.

Zaporizhzhia

As reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, the number of victims of the night attack by Russia on Zaporizhzhia has increased to 15, including two infants. Earlier, 13 victims were reported in the city.

The number of victims of the Russian shelling in Zaporizhzhia has risen to thirteen22.10.25, 06:28 • 4228 views

Already 15 wounded, including three children: the number of victims of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia is increasing. Two infants needed medical help - a seven-month-old boy was hospitalized, a six-month-old child will be treated at home after receiving help. A 13-year-old boy also remained under the supervision of doctors

- Fedorov wrote on social media.

Most of the victims, according to him, have shrapnel wounds, concussions, and poisoning with combustion products. "Fortunately, their lives are not in danger," the head of the OVA said.

According to the Zaporizhzhia Regional Prosecutor's Office, on October 22 at night and around five in the morning on October 23, the Russians launched a combined attack on civilian and critical infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia. Previously, the enemy used more than 12 UAVs of various types. Several strikes hit multi-story buildings, resulting in fires. The fires have now been extinguished. Windows and doors were blown out by the blast wave and debris.

The number of injured in Kyiv has risen to 29 after a massive Russian attack22.10.25, 14:55 • 1318 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Shahed-136
Zaporizhzhia
Kharkiv