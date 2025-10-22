The number of victims of the Russian shelling in Zaporizhzhia has risen to thirteen

In Zaporizhzhia, the number of victims of the Russian shelling on the night of October 22 increased to thirteen. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (RMA) Ivan Fedorov, and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES), according to UNN.

The number of victims who sought medical help has increased to 13 people - Fedorov wrote in his Telegram.

According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, several fires were recorded:

balconies on 4 floors of a residential building were burning (100 sq.m);

four balconies caught fire in a five-story building (60 sq.m);

the roof fire of a multi-story building was extinguished.

"Rescuers evacuated residents from dangerous areas," the SES added.

On the night of Wednesday, October 22, the Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia. Earlier, it was reported that the shelling caused fires in a multi-story building and private houses.