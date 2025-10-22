The number of victims of the Russian shelling in Zaporizhzhia has risen to thirteen
Kyiv • UNN
The number of victims of the Russian shelling of Zaporizhzhia on the night of October 22 has risen to 13 people. Earlier reports indicated fires in an apartment building and private homes.
In Zaporizhzhia, the number of victims of the Russian shelling on the night of October 22 increased to thirteen. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (RMA) Ivan Fedorov, and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES), according to UNN.
The number of victims who sought medical help has increased to 13 people
According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, several fires were recorded:
- balconies on 4 floors of a residential building were burning (100 sq.m);
- four balconies caught fire in a five-story building (60 sq.m);
- the roof fire of a multi-story building was extinguished.
"Rescuers evacuated residents from dangerous areas," the SES added.
Recall
On the night of Wednesday, October 22, the Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia. Earlier, it was reported that the shelling caused fires in a multi-story building and private houses.