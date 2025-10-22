The number of injured in Kyiv has risen to 29 after a massive Russian attack

As a result of Russia's massive attack on Kyiv, the number of injured has risen to 29. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, according to UNN.

As of 2:30 PM, the number of injured as a result of the Russian attack has increased to 29 people. Of these, 5 are children. - Tkachenko reported.

Addition

In Kyiv, the Darnytskyi, Desnianskyi, Dniprovskyi, Holosiivskyi, Pecherskyi, and Solomianskyi districts were under enemy attack. At least 10 residential buildings were damaged.

Around 11 AM, the fire in the Dniprovskyi district of the city was being extinguished, and the fire was localized.

