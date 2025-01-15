Number of wounded in Russian airstrike on Kramatorsk increased to 8: aftermath shows

At least 8 civilians, including two children, were wounded in a Russian air strike on a high-rise building in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, the Prosecutor General's Office said, showing the aftermath, UNN reports.

Details

According to the prosecutor's office, on January 15, at 09:33, the Russian Armed Forces launched an air strike on the city of Kramatorsk. The target of the enemy attack was a neighborhood with dense residential buildings.

"As a result of the hit to the multi-storey building, at least eight residents were injured. In particular, six women were injured. In addition, a 6-year-old girl and a 16-year-old schoolboy were wounded. The victims are currently receiving qualified medical care," the prosecutor's office said.

Previously, the enemy used UMPB D-30 SN to shell the city.

The final number of victims is being established.

A pre-trial investigation in the criminal proceedings on the fact of a war crime (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) has been initiated.

Russian strike on Kramatorsk: 6 people injured, including two children