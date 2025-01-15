Number of wounded in Russian airstrike on Kramatorsk increased to 8: aftermath shows

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 128081 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 116442 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 124502 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 125731 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 157001 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 108192 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 153759 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104169 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113759 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117085 views

Popular news
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 106998 views
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 36897 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 115631 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 113569 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 36453 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 128071 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 156990 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 153747 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 182716 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 172158 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 113569 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 115631 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 138129 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 130146 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 147741 views
Number of wounded in Russian airstrike on Kramatorsk increased to 8: aftermath shows

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36174 views

A Russian air strike on a multi-storey building in Kramatorsk wounded 8 civilians, including two children. Among the injured are six women, a 6-year-old girl and a 16-year-old schoolboy.

At least 8 civilians, including two children, were wounded in a Russian air strike on a high-rise building in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, the Prosecutor General's Office said, showing the aftermath, UNN reports.

Details

According to the prosecutor's office, on January 15, at 09:33, the Russian Armed Forces launched an air strike on the city of Kramatorsk. The target of the enemy attack was a neighborhood with dense residential buildings.

"As a result of the hit to the multi-storey building, at least eight residents were injured. In particular, six women were injured. In addition, a 6-year-old girl and a 16-year-old schoolboy were wounded. The victims are currently receiving qualified medical care," the prosecutor's office said.

Previously, the enemy used UMPB D-30 SN to shell the city.

The final number of victims is being established.

A pre-trial investigation in the criminal proceedings on the fact of a war crime (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) has been initiated.

Russian strike on Kramatorsk: 6 people injured, including two children15.01.25, 12:15 • 31716 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarCrimes and emergencies
ukraineUkraine
kramatorskKramatorsk
donetskDonetsk

