Russian strike on Kramatorsk: 6 people injured, including two children

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 129113 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 117082 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 125140 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 126327 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 157884 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 108400 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 154386 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104187 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113774 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117089 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 41521 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 116532 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 114491 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 27540 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 42263 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 129113 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 157884 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 154386 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 183200 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 172635 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 114491 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 116532 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 138403 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 130373 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 147945 views
Russian strike on Kramatorsk: 6 people injured, including two children

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31708 views

In Kramatorsk, 6 people were injured as a result of hostile shelling of a multi-storey building. Two children were among the victims.

In Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, 6 people were injured in an enemy shelling of a multi-storey building, including two children, the head of the Kramatorsk CMA Oleksandr Honcharenko said on Facebook on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"As of 11:30 a.m. in Kramatorsk, 6 people were injured in an enemy attack on a high-rise building, including 2 children," Goncharenko wrote.

Recall

In Donetsk region, Russian troops struck at Kramatorsk .

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
kramatorskKramatorsk

