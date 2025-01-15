Russian strike on Kramatorsk: 6 people injured, including two children
Kyiv • UNN
In Kramatorsk, 6 people were injured as a result of hostile shelling of a multi-storey building. Two children were among the victims.
In Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, 6 people were injured in an enemy shelling of a multi-storey building, including two children, the head of the Kramatorsk CMA Oleksandr Honcharenko said on Facebook on Wednesday, UNN reports.
Details
"As of 11:30 a.m. in Kramatorsk, 6 people were injured in an enemy attack on a high-rise building, including 2 children," Goncharenko wrote.
Recall