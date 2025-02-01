Number of victims of rocket attack on Poltava increases to 17

As a result of the Russian attack, the number of victims in Poltava has increased to 17, UNN reports, citing the State Emergency Service.

"Poltava: the number of victims has increased to 17 people. Among them are 4 children - aged 3 months, 2, 8 and 12 years. 7 people were killed. 22 people were rescued," the statement said.

Psychologists from the State Emergency Service and the National Police helped 152 people, including 4 children.

Add

In addition, rescuers released a heartbreaking video of an elderly man who was locked in an apartment.

"A mangled high-rise building after a missile strike. An elderly man is trapped in his apartment on the top floor. Ruins, fear... Carefully, step by step, the rescuers bring the wounded man down: he is alive, saved," the SES noted.