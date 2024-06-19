Number of injured of night attack by "Shahed" in Lviv region increases to two

The number of injured of the nighttime attack by Russian troops with Shahed attack drones in Malekhiv, Lviv region, has risen to two - a 70-year-old man was hospitalized, the head of the Lviv RMA Maxim Kozitsky said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

"We have officially confirmed the information about another injured in Malekhiv as a result of tonight's drone attack in Lviv region. This is a 70-year-old man. He was hospitalized. He has an acubarotrauma, multiple shrapnel wounds and several gunshot fractures. His condition is of moderate severity," Kozitsky wrote on Telegram.

Earlier, one man was reported injured during a nighttime attack by "Shahed" in Lviv region. In Malekhiv, the man suffered cut wounds. Medics provided him with assistance on the spot. He did not need to be hospitalized.

A 47-year-old man was injured in Lviv region due to a Shahedi attack