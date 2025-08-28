The number of victims of the missile attack on Kyiv increased to 22 - KMVA

The number of fatalities from the massive missile and drone attack by Russian forces on Kyiv on the night of August 28 has risen to 22. This was reported by Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA), in his Telegram, as conveyed by UNN.

Tragic news continues to arrive from the Darnytskyi district. 22 deaths have already been confirmed. The rescue operation is ongoing. - Tkachenko wrote.

He reported that the rescue operation is ongoing.

Recall

On the night of August 28, the capital of Ukraine suffered one of the largest combined shellings from Russia. As a result of the enemy shelling, there are dead, injured, fires recorded, and numerous destructions.

Russia launched a massive combined strike on Kyiv, using kamikaze drones, cruise and ballistic missiles, as well as "Kinzhal" missiles and false targets. Local authorities reported the consequences of the attack at more than 20 locations in the Darnytskyi, Dniprovskyi, Solomianskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, Holosiivskyi, Obolonskyi, and Desnianskyi districts.

563 out of 598 drones and 26 out of 31 Russian missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of two "Kinzhal" missiles