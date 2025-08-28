The number of victims of the missile attack on Kyiv increased to 22 - KMVA

$41.320.08
Exclusive
03:40 PM • 15922 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
August 28, 01:53 PM • 29408 views
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
August 28, 01:37 PM • 95355 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
August 28, 01:24 PM • 51570 views
Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify the circumstances of the ban on entry to Hungary for Ukrainian Armed Forces officer "Madyar"
Exclusive
August 28, 11:21 AM • 65025 views
Economic driver: why Ukrainian aviation needs more than partial attention within Defence City
Exclusive
August 28, 07:27 AM • 105355 views
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
August 28, 06:36 AM • 119484 views
563 out of 598 drones and 26 out of 31 Russian missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of two "Kinzhal" missiles
August 28, 04:08 AM • 103477 views
Russia attacked Ukrzaliznytsia rolling stock: a number of trains are running on a changed route
August 27, 05:11 PM • 116394 views
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Exclusive
August 27, 04:10 PM • 83985 views
Popular Instagram blogger fined UAH 4.8 million for illegal online casino advertising: lawyer commented
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Russian missiles flew 50 meters from the EU delegation in Ukraine - von der LeyenAugust 28, 10:55 AM • 84559 views
Russian attack on Kyiv has already claimed 16 livesAugust 28, 11:18 AM • 7978 views
Another victim of the Russian attack was pulled from the rubble in Kyiv: the death toll is now 18PhotoAugust 28, 11:55 AM • 21219 views
Pletenchuk: Russians struck Ukrainian Navy ship, one killedAugust 28, 12:11 PM • 10425 views
Top 6 hairstyles for schoolgirls: from classic braids to "bubble" ponytailsVideoAugust 28, 02:30 PM • 49541 views
Publications
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
03:40 PM • 15920 views
Top 6 hairstyles for schoolgirls: from classic braids to "bubble" ponytailsVideoAugust 28, 02:30 PM • 49548 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025August 28, 01:37 PM • 95346 views
Ukrainian aviation industry: leadership potential, endurance tests, and the search for new support toolsAugust 27, 03:18 PM • 190287 views
Is the right to do business in Ukraine no longer protected? The NBU can destroy any bank without punishmentAugust 27, 03:01 PM • 192659 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Ruslan Kravchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Kharkiv
Sumy
UNN Lite
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 122960 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 153311 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 154907 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 145979 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husbandAugust 27, 08:14 AM • 176646 views
The number of victims of the missile attack on Kyiv increased to 22 - KMVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 192 views

The death toll from the night missile and drone attack on Kyiv on August 28 has risen to 22 people. The rescue operation continues, numerous destructions have been recorded in seven districts of the capital.

The number of victims of the missile attack on Kyiv increased to 22 - KMVA

The number of fatalities from the massive missile and drone attack by Russian forces on Kyiv on the night of August 28 has risen to 22. This was reported by Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA), in his Telegram, as conveyed by UNN.

Tragic news continues to arrive from the Darnytskyi district. 22 deaths have already been confirmed. The rescue operation is ongoing.

- Tkachenko wrote.

He reported that the rescue operation is ongoing.

Recall

On the night of August 28, the capital of Ukraine suffered one of the largest combined shellings from Russia. As a result of the enemy shelling, there are dead, injured, fires recorded, and numerous destructions.

Russia launched a massive combined strike on Kyiv, using kamikaze drones, cruise and ballistic missiles, as well as "Kinzhal" missiles and false targets. Local authorities reported the consequences of the attack at more than 20 locations in the Darnytskyi, Dniprovskyi, Solomianskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, Holosiivskyi, Obolonskyi, and Desnianskyi districts.

563 out of 598 drones and 26 out of 31 Russian missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of two "Kinzhal" missiles28.08.25, 08:36 • 119487 views

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Ukraine
Kyiv