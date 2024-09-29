ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Number of casualties due to Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia increases to 11

Number of casualties due to Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia increases to 11

Kyiv  •  UNN

As a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia, 11 people were injured, including an 83-year-old woman. A high-rise building was destroyed, residential buildings were damaged, and cars and garages caught fire.

The number of people injured in the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia has increased to 11.  Three wounded are currently in the hospital, RMA head Ivan Fedorov said on Sunday, UNN reported

Eleven people  sought medical attention - two men and nine women, the oldest of whom is 83 years old. Three people are currently in the hospital, eight refused hospitalization

- Fedorov wrote on Telegram.

Addendum

According to the State Emergency Service, two rescuers are among those injured in the Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia.

In one place, a multi-storey building from 1 to 4 floors was destroyed.

In addition, the rescuers extinguished the fire in 9 cars and 5 garages on a total area of 300 square meters. In other places, one one-story residential building was partially destroyed and 10 more damaged. Emergency workers extinguished a gas pipeline fire.

Emergency and rescue operations have been completed, the State Emergency Service added.

Earlier, UNN reportedthat a woman was rescued from the rubble of a high-rise building destroyed by a Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

