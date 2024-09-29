Number of casualties due to Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia increases to 11

The number of people injured in the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia has increased to 11. Three wounded are currently in the hospital, RMA head Ivan Fedorov said on Sunday, UNN reported .

Eleven people sought medical attention - two men and nine women, the oldest of whom is 83 years old. Three people are currently in the hospital, eight refused hospitalization - Fedorov wrote on Telegram.

Addendum

According to the State Emergency Service, two rescuers are among those injured in the Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia.

In one place, a multi-storey building from 1 to 4 floors was destroyed.

In addition, the rescuers extinguished the fire in 9 cars and 5 garages on a total area of 300 square meters. In other places, one one-story residential building was partially destroyed and 10 more damaged. Emergency workers extinguished a gas pipeline fire.

Emergency and rescue operations have been completed, the State Emergency Service added.

Earlier, UNN reportedthat a woman was rescued from the rubble of a high-rise building destroyed by a Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia.