06:36 PM
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideo
September 1, 03:53 PM
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region
Exclusive
September 1, 02:20 PM
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Exclusive
September 1, 11:39 AM
Without the restoration of tax benefits, Ukrainian aviation may lose the experience gained over decades and the chance for future recovery.
Exclusive
September 1, 09:15 AM
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: three main versions announced
September 1, 08:38 AM
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: suspect notified of suspicion
Exclusive
September 1, 07:50 AM
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
Exclusive
September 1, 06:45 AM
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac signPhoto
September 1, 05:46 AM
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasion
September 1, 05:39 AM
Body cameras for military TCC and BZVP for students: innovations in Ukraine from September 1Photo
Now we need joint weapons production to protect Ukraine – Zhovkva

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva called on Norway to invest in drone and weapons production in Ukraine. This is seen as a contribution to European security and a guarantee of a strong Ukrainian army.

Now we need joint weapons production to protect Ukraine – Zhovkva

Investments by foreign partners in the production of drones and other weapons in Ukraine are a contribution to Europe's security. The Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine (OP), Ihor Zhovkva, stated the prospects for security cooperation between Ukraine and Norway during a meeting with the Norwegian delegation, as reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the President.

Details

Zhovkva thanked Norwegian politicians for their support of Ukraine and called for continued assistance in terms of investments.

Supporting Ukraine today is a long-term investment in Europe's security. We now need joint productions that will work to protect Ukraine. Partners who invest in these processes now will reap the benefits tomorrow. After the war in Ukraine ends, our joint productions will work to protect Europe.

- stated the Deputy Head of the OP.

The politician noted that one of the main guarantees of Ukraine's security is a strong Ukrainian army.

Zhovkva also discussed with the Norwegian delegation the prospects of Ukraine's cooperation with the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF). This security formation, led by Great Britain, was established in 2015. Currently, JEF includes 10 Northern European countries. At a meeting in Oslo in May 2025, Ukraine was granted strong partnership status.

Recall

Norway will support Ukraine in getting through the heating season and will facilitate gas purchases.

Denys Shmyhal showed the Prime Minister of Norway the production of Ukrainian drones25.08.25, 23:27 • 3110 views

Yehor Brailian

Politics
Office of the President of Ukraine
Norway
Europe
Ukraine