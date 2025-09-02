Now we need joint weapons production to protect Ukraine – Zhovkva

Investments by foreign partners in the production of drones and other weapons in Ukraine are a contribution to Europe's security. The Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine (OP), Ihor Zhovkva, stated the prospects for security cooperation between Ukraine and Norway during a meeting with the Norwegian delegation, as reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the President.

Zhovkva thanked Norwegian politicians for their support of Ukraine and called for continued assistance in terms of investments.

Supporting Ukraine today is a long-term investment in Europe's security. We now need joint productions that will work to protect Ukraine. Partners who invest in these processes now will reap the benefits tomorrow. After the war in Ukraine ends, our joint productions will work to protect Europe. - stated the Deputy Head of the OP.

The politician noted that one of the main guarantees of Ukraine's security is a strong Ukrainian army.

Zhovkva also discussed with the Norwegian delegation the prospects of Ukraine's cooperation with the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF). This security formation, led by Great Britain, was established in 2015. Currently, JEF includes 10 Northern European countries. At a meeting in Oslo in May 2025, Ukraine was granted strong partnership status.

