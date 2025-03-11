"Now the ball is in Russia's court": President of the European Council on US and Ukraine negotiations
Kyiv • UNN
The President of the European Council approved the results of the US and Ukraine negotiations in Jeddah regarding a ceasefire. The EU is ready to participate in future peace talks.
President of the European Council António Costa welcomed the positive outcome of the American-Ukrainian negotiations in Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), including the proposal for a ceasefire agreement and the resumption of intelligence sharing and security assistance from the USA. This was reported by UNN referring to the page of the politician on social media X (Twitter).
This is a positive development that could be a step towards a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace for Ukraine. Now the ball is in Russia's court.
"The EU is ready to play its full role in future peace negotiations together with its partners," Costa added.
Recall that on Tuesday, March 11, a meeting of high-level delegations from Ukraine and the USA took place in Jeddah. The parties discussed the path to peace and bilateral relations between the countries.
The parties talked about a 30-day ceasefire, the resumption of intelligence support, and the start of peace negotiations.
Zelensky received a report on the meeting with the USA in Saudi Arabia: what was agreed upon11.03.25, 19:36 • 19042 views