Zelensky received a report on the meeting with the USA in Saudi Arabia: what was agreed upon
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian delegation reported on the results of the meeting with the American side in Saudi Arabia. The meeting discussed Ukrainian proposals for ending the war and establishing peace.
The report of the Ukrainian delegation on the meeting with the American team that took place in Saudi Arabia has just concluded. One of the key topics of this meeting was the Ukrainian proposals for a ceasefire and establishing peace. This was reported by Zelensky on Telegram, as conveyed by UNN.
Our delegation just reported on the meeting with the American team in Saudi Arabia. Our Ukrainian proposal at this meeting with the Americans was three things: silence in the sky - missiles, bombs, long-range drones, and silence at sea, and real measures to build trust in this entire situation, in which diplomacy is ongoing, first of all - the release of prisoners.
Zelensky also noted that the American side expressed understanding and support for these proposals, and also agreed to further steps. An important piece of news is the US proposal to take the first step and try to establish a complete ceasefire not only in the sky and at sea, but also along the entire front line for 30 days. Ukraine is ready to support this initiative and considers it a positive step on the path to peace.
The United States of America has to convince Russia to do this. That is, we agree, and if the "Russians" agree, then the silence will work.
Another important topic of discussion was the US's willingness to resume defense assistance to Ukraine and provide assistance in intelligence gathering.
Ukraine is ready for peace. Russia must show its readiness to stop the war or continue the war. It is time for the full truth. I thank everyone who helps Ukraine
