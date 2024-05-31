Not only to protect Kharkiv: the United States explained the limits of permitted strikes on the Russian Federation

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Not only to protect Kharkiv: the United States explained the limits of permitted strikes on the Russian Federation

Not only to protect Kharkiv: the United States explained the limits of permitted strikes on the Russian Federation

Kyiv  •  UNN

When asked whether the permit for strikes on the Russian Federation concerns not only the protection of Kharkiv , but also other regions - such as Sumy region, the representative of the US National Security Council, Michael Carpenter: “This applies to ensuring that Ukrainians can defend themselves.

The representative of the US National Security Council, Michael Carpenter, explained the limits of permitted strikes on the Russian Federation - concerns not only the protection of Kharkiv, reports UNN with reference to voice of America.

Details

When asked by Yulia Yarmolenko whether the permit for strikes on the Russian Federation concerns not only the protection of Kharkiv, but also other regions - such as Sumy region, the representative of the US National Security Council, Michael Carpenter: "This applies to ensuring that Ukrainians can defend themselves. Yes-across the border against Russian attacks, What reports are being received.

Previously

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken confirmedthat President Joe Biden has granted Ukraine permission to use American weapons to strike military targets on the Russian side of the border. 

”This is a step forward": Zelensky on permission to hit the Russian Federation with American weapons31.05.24, 15:26 • 33067 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
united-states-national-security-councilUnited States National Security Council
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
antonii-blinkenAnthony Blinken
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising