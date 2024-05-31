Not only to protect Kharkiv: the United States explained the limits of permitted strikes on the Russian Federation

The representative of the US National Security Council, Michael Carpenter, explained the limits of permitted strikes on the Russian Federation - concerns not only the protection of Kharkiv, reports UNN with reference to voice of America.

Details

When asked by Yulia Yarmolenko whether the permit for strikes on the Russian Federation concerns not only the protection of Kharkiv, but also other regions - such as Sumy region, the representative of the US National Security Council, Michael Carpenter: "This applies to ensuring that Ukrainians can defend themselves. Yes-across the border against Russian attacks, What reports are being received.

Previously

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken confirmedthat President Joe Biden has granted Ukraine permission to use American weapons to strike military targets on the Russian side of the border.

