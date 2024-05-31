”This is a step forward": Zelensky on permission to hit the Russian Federation with American weapons

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky commented on the decision of the administration of US President Joe Biden to weaken the long-standing policy that prohibits Ukraine from using American weapons against targets in Russia, noting that this is a step forward to protect Ukrainians. Zelensky stated this during a press conference following the Ukraine – Northern Europe Summit, Reports UNN.

"We had a message from the American side. Early this morning, I received this message from my military. I can't tell you the details about this, I want to see what will happen in practice, but what I see is, in any case, a step forward towards the goal that we discussed earlier, to make it possible to protect our people, people who live in settlements near the border," Zelensky said.

Recall

The Biden administration secretly allowed Ukraine to use weapons provided by the United States to strike at the territory of the Russian Federation bordering the Kharkiv region in self-defense against enemy attacks.